Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Full Schedule, team-wise schedule, date and time, venues of PKL 2019

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Full Schedule, team-wise schedule, date and time, venues of PKL 2019

New Delhi, July 17: The Pro Kabaddi League, which first hit TV screens in 2014, has emerged as one of the most-successful franchise-based league in the country. PKL is all set to enthral the audience and fans for a period of next three months.

The seventh season begins July 20 in Hyderabad with Telugu Titans locking horns with U Mumba in the tournament opener. While defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates in the second contest of the evening.

PKL 2019 Special Site

The seventh season of PKL will see all the teams playing each other at home and away. The tournament will start with the Hyderabad leg and will conclude with the Greater Noida leg on 9th October. The venue for the play-offs and the final is yet to be decided.

1. Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls are the defending champions and would be looking to continue their winning streak in the upcoming season. Coached by Randhir Singh Sehrawat, this team boasts of star raiders Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat and they would be aiming to keep their dominating performance in the season. Here's their schedule for this season.

2. Telugu Titans

Owned by Veera Sports, Telugu Titans will look to start their tournament on a high as they start playing at home. Coached by Gholamreza Mazandarani, the team will be lead by their star defender Vishal Bhardwaj. Siddharth Desai is the star raider of Telugu Titans. Here's their schedule for this season.

3. Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas would be looking to improve their performance in the upcoming season after two disappointing seasons back-to-back. Co-owned by Sachin Tendulkar, the Chennai-based franchise will begin this season on July 21 against Telugu Titans. Tamil Thalaivas must be upbeat with the entry of Rahul Chaudhary, their biggest buy in this auction season. Here's their schedule for this season.

4. Bengal Warriors

The Kolkata-based franchise Bengal Warriors would be aiming for a better show in the upcoming season. This is the first season when Bengal Warriors are playing without Korean star Jang-Kun Lee. Coach BC Ramesh's side will face UP Yoddhas on July 24 in their opening game. Here's their schedule for this season.

5. Jaipur Pink Panthers

The winners of the inaugural season of Pro Kabaddi have seen dip in their performance graph over the seasons. The Abhishek Bachchan-owned team have, however, maintained an upward curve since season 4. Coached by Srinivas Reddy, Pink Panthers would be aiming to make it to the play-offs this time around. Here's their schedule for this season.

6. Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi too haven't yet won a title in the last six seasons and the Delhi-based franchise would be looking the put up an impressive show to make it to the play-offs this time around. The team comprises some of the legends of the game in Meraj Sheykh, Joginder Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal.

Here's their schedule for this season.

7. Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers had a great start in their opening season in 2017 as they made it to the play-offs but failed to replicate the same in the following season. In the season six, Steelers finished at the bottom of the Zone A. They face Puneri Paltan on July 22 in their opening game.

Here's their schedule for this season.

8. Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan will be coached by legendary captain Anup Kumar in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. It will be Anup's first assignment as coach after the veteran Kabaddi player retired mid-way through the 2018-19 season. Puneri Paltan begin their campaign against Haryana Steelers on July 22.

Here's their schedule for this season.

9. U.P. Yoddha

The UP-based franchise made their debut in 2017 and have been performing well. The Yoddhas made it to the playoffs in their opening season. This season they will be coached by Jasveer Singh and Arjun Singh and face Bengal Warriors on July 24 in their opening season.

Here's their schedule for this season.

10. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat Fortune Giants, finalists in the last two seasons of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), are raring to go in the seventh season of the premier sporting league, which will kick off from July 20. Having infused fresh blood in the form of new players in its squad for the upcoming battle. Here's their schedule for this season.

11. Patna Pirates

The three-time champions would be looking to comeback from the skirmishes of the previous season under the leadership of their start raider Pardeep Narwal. Pirates will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day of the tournament.

Pirates are the most-successful franchise in the history of the league and would be looking to stage a strong comeback this time around.

Here's their schedule for this season.

12. U Mumba

The U Mumba were the champions in 2015 but they haven't managed to continue their hot streak in the subsequent seasons. They will be facing Telugu Titans in the tournament opener on July 20 and face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next game on July 22.

Here's their schedule for this season.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
