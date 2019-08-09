Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba set to tackle high-scoring Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad.

After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Abhishek Singh has scored 35 raid points in his six appearances so far, leading the team in scoring. However, the star performer has been Right Cover Surinder Singh, who leads the team in tackle points with 20. His season highlight was his four-point raid against Gujarat Fortunegiants that turned the tide of the contest in U Mumba's favour late in the second half.

The first match after the home leg as we resume our race to the playoffs!#VivoProKabaddi #MeMumba #HowsTheJosh #Mumboys pic.twitter.com/A96sbY0pwO — U Mumba (@U_Mumba) 8 August 2019

With the youngsters performing at a good level and the team boasting of stalwarts like Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, U Mumba are a dangerous outfit that can beat any team in VIVO Pro Kabaddi on their day.

Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. But, lost by narrow margin in their previous encounter in the PKL against Bengaluru Bulls.

Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game. He has been ably supported in offence by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan, who have both scored 24 raid points in four appearances.

In defence, Right Corner Baldev Singh has been in terrific form, scoring 16 tackle points in four appearances. His partner on the opposite flank, Rinku Narwal, has also notched up 11 tackle points so far, providing strong support to the defensive unit with timely assists as well. If Bengal Warriors manage to close out this game without giving away too many points late in the match, they could add another victory to their record.

Will U Mumba add to their 10-1 record against Bengal Warriors? Or will Maninder Singh and co stop them with another high-scoring win? Find out tonight.

The Bengali Job! ✅😎



Give him a sniff and he'll steal points away!#AamarWarriors pic.twitter.com/aARunrg4Rc — Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) 8 August 2019

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi)

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi