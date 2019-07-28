Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengaluru Bulls look to bounce back against U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Bengaluru Bulls, who began their title defence with a narrow win against Patna Pirates on the opening day, will be eager to return to winning ways after falling short against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous game.

U Mumba, on the other hand, who have had wins over Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, will be looking to register back-to-back victories in their home leg when they clash against Bengaluru Bulls.

After crushing Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra Derby, U Mumba will be looking to produce another strong display against Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday.

U Mumba, who hold an impressive 10-1 record against Bengaluru Bulls, will hope to replicate the stellar showing from Saturday (July 27), which saw Fazel 'Sultan' Atrachali, Surender Singh and Sandeep Narwal, all scoring 4 tackle points.

On the attacking front, Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal will have to shoulder most of the raiding responsibilities. Dong Geon Lee will also look to have a bigger impact on the match after a few quiet performances.

Bengaluru Bulls started their season with a win on the opening night before dropping points in their next outing. Their star raider Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat has already shown glimpses of his brilliance this season and Bengaluru Bulls will hope he finds top form against U Mumba.

Sehrawat will have some help in attack from skipper Rohit Kumar and Sumit Singh. Bengaluru Bulls' defence will also be looking to put on a much-improved display against U Mumba after succumbing to multiple All-Outs in their last match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. The likes of Mahender Singh and Amit Sheoran will hope to step up their game in defence on Sunday (July 28).

So, will the defending champions bounce back or will U Mumba better their 10-1 record in front of their home crowd? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi