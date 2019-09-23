Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Table-toppers Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Dabang Delhi will look to stretch their lead at the top of PKL 2019 table, Bengaluru Bulls will look to avoid losing more momentum in their playoff tilt.

The league leaders have been in irresistible form all season and have lost just twice so far. Plus, they have already gotten the better of Bengaluru Bulls once this campaign and will be itching to do the double over the defending champions.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are on the edge of the top 6 spots and will need to get a win soon to avoid looking over their shoulders.

Dabang Delhi will be eager to maintain their intensity despite virtually having one foot in the semi-finals. The side from the capital have looked a cut above the rest all campaign and they will want to keep that positivity intact as we get closer to playoff week.

The inspirational Naveen Kumar is currently on a run of an unprecedented 14 consecutive Super 10s and he's likely to have a major say on the outcome of the contest as we have grown accustomed to.

With 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat in the Bengaluru Bulls camp, the match could even boil down to a direct faceoff between the two superstar raiders. Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh are two other individuals that can make game-altering contributions for Dabang Delhi in offence.

Their defence also looks well-balanced like their attack with the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal to fall back on. Anil Kumar and Vishal Mane are more quality defensive options for coach Krishan Kumar Hooda to choose from.

Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, need a win sooner rather than later to boost their chances of a playoff spot as the teams below them are all breathing down their neck.

Despite still being in the top 6, a few unfavourable results will see them drop out of those spots, making it imperative for them to get a win having lost their last two matches.

Skipper Rohit Kumar had a good outing last time around, while Sehrawat also played a part with the duo accounting for most of their points. They will need to put on similar displays, if not better, against what is a solid Dabang Delhi defence.

Sehrawat - the league's leading raid points scorer - will need to lead from the front like he has so many times already this year.

That said, even if Sehrawat delivers, it doesn't guarantee the reigning champions success without significant contributions from Rohit and their defence. Reviving Sehrawat has been troublesome for his team at times, making it crucial for others to come to the fore when required.

Their defence, in particular, could have done better in the last couple of fixtures and rest assured coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be viewing it as an area to improve on against the league leaders.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi