Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi eye third straight win against Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi have won two in a row, while Haryana Steelers have won their only match so far. So, both teams will be eager to keep their 100% record intact when they face each other.

Dabang Delhi's charge this campaign is being spearheaded by young raider Naveen Kumar, who has been in sensational form, picking up right from where he left off last season. With 22 points (21 raid points and one tackle point) to his name, he has been the driving force behind both their wins so far.

Kumar has also received support from attackers Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh. In defence, captain and Left Corner Joginder Narwal has been leading from the front, scoring 8 tackle points in his two outings.

In the Hyderabad leg, Dabang Delhi first edged Telugu Titans and followed that with a come from behind win, which was via buzzer raid in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas. The manner of their last win will surely add to the team's confidence going into Sunday's clash.

Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, cruised to a 10-point win against Puneri Paltan in their first match of the season, inspired by a 14-point effort by raider Naveen. He scored 12 raid points and two tackle points to account for 14 of the 34 points the team scored in the match.

In defence, Left Cover Parveen was the side's standout player and he was well-supported by the likes of Kuldeep Singh, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale.

On Sunday (July 28), the onus will be on the Haryana Steelers defence to mitigate the threat of Naveen Kumar, Chandran and Meraj. The outcome of the duel can very well determine the winner on the night. Haryana Steelers have 5-1 lead in their previous six outings with Dabang Delhi. So, will Haryana make it six in seven or will Delhi get the better of them? Find out tonight.

