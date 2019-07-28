English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi eye third straight win against Haryana Steelers

By
Dabang Delhi look to build on two wins in PKL 2019 (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Dabang Delhi look to build on two wins in PKL 2019 (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Mumbai, July 28: Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers clash in the battle of the undefeated in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (July 28).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Dabang Delhi have won two in a row, while Haryana Steelers have won their only match so far. So, both teams will be eager to keep their 100% record intact when they face each other.

Dabang Delhi's charge this campaign is being spearheaded by young raider Naveen Kumar, who has been in sensational form, picking up right from where he left off last season. With 22 points (21 raid points and one tackle point) to his name, he has been the driving force behind both their wins so far.

Kumar has also received support from attackers Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh. In defence, captain and Left Corner Joginder Narwal has been leading from the front, scoring 8 tackle points in his two outings.

In the Hyderabad leg, Dabang Delhi first edged Telugu Titans and followed that with a come from behind win, which was via buzzer raid in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas. The manner of their last win will surely add to the team's confidence going into Sunday's clash.

Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, cruised to a 10-point win against Puneri Paltan in their first match of the season, inspired by a 14-point effort by raider Naveen. He scored 12 raid points and two tackle points to account for 14 of the 34 points the team scored in the match.

In defence, Left Cover Parveen was the side's standout player and he was well-supported by the likes of Kuldeep Singh, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale.

On Sunday (July 28), the onus will be on the Haryana Steelers defence to mitigate the threat of Naveen Kumar, Chandran and Meraj. The outcome of the duel can very well determine the winner on the night. Haryana Steelers have 5-1 lead in their previous six outings with Dabang Delhi. So, will Haryana make it six in seven or will Delhi get the better of them? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue