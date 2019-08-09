Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Patna Pirates aim for first home win against U.P. Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Patna Pirates went into their home leg with two wins from their three matches but failed to pick up a win in front of their home fans so far. U.P. Yoddha, on the other hand, have won one game so far and followed that result with back-to-back ties.

The home side will draw inspiration from the fact that their captain and star raider 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal picked up a Super 10 in the team's previous match and has started to look dangerous.

Mohammad Maghsoudlou did not score a single point in the home leg so far and will want to shine in his last Season 7 showing in front of Patna Pirates' home fans.

Jaideep has led the defence well with 21 tackle points at an average of 3.16 including two High 5s so far. He will be a key man when Patna Pirates take on a strong U.P. Yoddha offence led by Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga.

U.P. Yoddha, meanwhile, have strung together of a run of three unbeaten games and are looking increasingly confident with each passing game. Veteran raiders Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have taken a central role in offence over the past three matches and have been crucial in the upturn of results.

Rookie Left Corner Sumit and skipper Nitesh Kumar have combined to score 27 tackle points so far. They are proving to be a rock-solid duo for U.P. Yoddha. With the offence and defence looking in great touch, U.P. Yoddha will hope to convert that form into results and climb up the PKL standings, starting with their match against Patna Pirates.

