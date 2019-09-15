English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Puneri Paltan defence look to stop Patna Pirates’ Pardeep

By
Puneri Paltan look to do the double over Patna Pirates (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Puneri Paltan look to do the double over Patna Pirates (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Pune, September 15: Puneri Paltan host Patna Pitrates in second game of home leg at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (September 15).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After three winless games, Puneri Paltan registered a huge win over Gujarat Fortunegiants to open their home leg on a high. So, coach Anup Kumar will hope his side use the home comforts to secure their second win at home.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, bounced back from a six-match losing streak with back-to-back wins over Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. So, coach Ram Mehar Singh will hope they maintain their form.

But, the reverse fixture result will haunt Patna Pirates, as Puneri Paltan beat them by a scoreline of 41-20 last time.

Puneri Paltan has had a very good season so far and lead the league in average tackle points scored per match. The team is also one of the best at protecting the bonus line and have given the least average bonus points per match.

In Saturday's match against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan scored 18 tackle points in the match, which was the 2nd best defensive performance by a team this season. So, skipper Surjeet Singh led defensive unit which also includes the likes of Girish Ernak and Jhadav Shahaji.

Nitin Tomar has not been able to showcase his raiding skills this season due to his injury. But yesterday against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Nitin Tomar was the best raider for the team scoring his 1st SUPER 10 this season. With Nitin Tomar also in the scoring mix, it eases the pressure on Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite in the raiding department.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, will pin their hopes on star raider Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, who has struck form after a shaky start to the season. In the recent few matches Pardeep has scored 5 consecutive SUPER 10s. And in the match against Tamil Thalaivas, Pardeep Narwal scored 26 raid points in the match, the 2nd best raiding performance in a match this season.

Patna defensive unit has scored tackle points in last 5 matches. But at the same time have made a lot of failed tackles in the process. In the last 4 matches, Patna defence has had a tackle failure % above 60 in 3 matches. So, they will hope to up their game to register a win against the hosts.

Game starts at 8.30 PM

Live Channel: Star Sports 3

Live Stream: HotStar

More PUNERI PALTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 2 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 12:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue