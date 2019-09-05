Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Puneri Paltan, U Mumba clash in Maharashtra Derby

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

In the reverse fixture, U Mumba got the better off Puneri Paltan in style and also come into Thursday's contest on the back of a huge win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, suffered defeat at the hands of Haryana Steelers. So, coach Anup Kumar, will hope his Pune team get back among wins and surge up the table.

Puneri Paltan are reeling down at eleventh place after failing to strike consistency with just four wins in 12 games. U Mumba, meanwhile, are sixth with six wins and as many losses in their 12 games. So, both teams will look for a win and what better game to do it than the Maharashtra Derby, where the bragging rights will be up for grabs.

Pune have been poor in offence, but raider Nitin Tomar showed glimpses of form with his efforts of 8 raid points against Haryana. Tomar, along with Manjeet - their leading raid points scorer with 56 points - and Pankaj Mohite, will have huge roles to play as the season progresses.

In defence also Pune have lacked consistency and will hope skipper Surjeet Singh led side regain form along with the likes of Girish Ernak. Amit Kumar, Sagar Krishna, Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav and Hadi Tajik, have all had their moments to shine this season, which also demonstrates the defensive depth in their squad.

U Mumba, meanwhile, are on the back of an incredible performance by raider Abhishek Singh and High 5s from skipper 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali and Cover defender Harendra Kumar.

They have a variety of options in attack in the form of Abhishek, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal. However, they haven't been able to stitch together consistent raiding partnerships. So, they will hope that happens tonight.

In defence, they have been in good form, thanks to contributions from Sandeep Narwal and 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, who have been doing well for the side. So, they will hope the pair along with the likes of Surender Singh and Harendra Kumar maintain form.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar