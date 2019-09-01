English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha eye back-to-back wins in clash against Bengal Warriors

By
Bengal Warriors look to do the double over UP Yoddha (Image Courtesy: Pro kabaddi)
Bengaluru, September 1: UP Yoddha will be aiming to secure back-toback wins when they face Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (September 1).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After alternating wins and losses, UP Yoddha will be looking to secure their first ever back-toback wins in the campaign, while Bengal Warriors, who are look in a good position to secure a semi-final spot, will be looking to the double over UP.

Despite not being in the top 6 at the moment, UP Yoddha aren't that far off the playoff spots and can move up the table quickly with a few good results. And to do that, UP Yoddha will hope that Shrikant Jadhav carries his form from their last game into the clash against Bengal Warriors.

With both Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga ruled out of their previous game due to injury, Jadhav rose to the challenge of being their main raider with a team-high 15 raid points against Puneri Paltan.

UP Yoddha will want Jadhav to maintain his fine form, while also hoping that Goyat and Devadiga can give them an extra edge by returning to the side. If the trio of Jadhav, Goyat and Devadiga can get going and produce the goods, they're certain to pose massive threats to any opposition defence.

Their defence, meanwhile, will need to be a bit more careful in their execution and decision-making. Sumit has been their best defender in this campaign and is their leading tackle points scorer by some distance. Captain Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh though will want to be more consistent and make bigger contributions in defence.

Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, have already beaten UP Yoddha in convincing fashion once this season and they'll be looking to do the double over them on Sunday.

With skipper Maninder Singh and K. Prapanjan, who scored a Super 10 in their last outing, both in good form; coach BC Ramesh is likely to settle for nothing less than maximum points.

One of the few teams to consistently score raid points in abundance this year, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh is another individual who's delivered points in crucial moments for Bengal Warriors.

Their defence has also been difficult to play against with the experienced Jeeva Kumar marshalling his troops. Jeeva along with Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have stamped their authority on most opposition raiding units, and they'll want to continue doing the same on Sunday.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
