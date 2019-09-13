Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Pune leg marks the beginning of final dash to secure playoff spots

U Mumba playing to the rules

The new points distribution format (five points for a win, three for a draw, and one for a loss with a margin of 7 points or lesser) means teams have kept pace with the best, despite suffering narrow losses. U Mumba, who occupy the fifth place currently, are a great example of a team playing to the rules.

They have just 7 wins in 15 games but importantly kept their matches tight -- 5 out of their 7 losses came with a points difference of 7 or less (which fetched them five points).

Gujarat Frotunegiants look for a redemption

Last season's runners-up, Gujarat Fortunegiants, have lost 6 of their matches with a margin of 7 or less, which will give coach Manpreet Singh enough impetus to believe his side can also make it to the top six.

Raiders finding their mojo back

As the season has progressed, raiders have begun to have a bigger say in the matches. Pardeep Narwal has looked his very best in the recent matches, which included a 26-point raid fest against Tamil Thalaivas in Kolkata, while the Southern derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans showed why Pawan Sehrawat (18 raid points) and Siddharth Desai (19) are rated amongst the very best in the league.

Young raiders like Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar (who has 12 consecutive Super 10s to his name), Tamil Thalaivas' Ajith Kumar and U Mumba's Arjun Deshwal have shown there is a new breed of wily, brave raiders developing in the country.

The raiders influencing the matches more means the excitement will only rise exponentially as the chances of them making the mistakes increases.

Defenders look to exploit raiders' weakness

The defenders have pounced on this opportunity, especially the Iranian contingent in PKL. Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) and Mohammad Nabibaksh (Bengal Warriors) have been leading the defence for their respective teams, reminding the world how and why Iran have become a Kabaddi force to reckon with.

Exciting times ahead

All this makes for an exciting finish to a roller-coaster ride of a season which has seen numerous plot twists. The final dash to the finish line will begin with the Pune leg, where VIVO Pro Kabaddi League stalwart and Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar will look to guide his young side to a place in the top six.

The PKL Season 7 begins at Pune from September 14 followed by Jaipur where matches begin on September 21. The last two cities are Panchkula and Greater Noida, leading to nail-biting playoffs from 14th October onwards and the Grand Finale on 19th October 2019.