Pro Kabaddi League 2019: All-round Surinder Singh shines as U Mumba end Gujarat FortuneGiants' winning streak

Both teams matched each other early in the game and it went neck-to-neck in the first half. But Fazel Atrachali's men came back strongly in the second half and outclassed FortuneGiants on the mat. U Mumba picked up 15 raid points, 11 tackle points and 4 all-out points in comparison to Gujarat FortuneGiants' 10, 8, and 0 points respectively.

Two super raids cost them dearly, as Gujarat Fortune Giants suffered their first defeat of the season. While it was just the second win for U Mumba on the home turf this season. Giants were guilty of defence errors, especially in the second half.

In the 35th minute, U Mumba surprised Giants by sending Surinder Singh for a raid. The defender managed to fox Gujarat defence and returned with a super raid, 4 points, which consumed Giants' big defenders' captain Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal. Interestingly, it was the first-ever raid point for Surinder. In the process, the direction of the game changed as U Mumba raced ahead 15-24.

Earlier, at the start of the second half, U Mumba's raider Rohit Baliyan breached Giants' defence and returned with three points, allowing Mumba to take control of the match.

It was a collective failure for Manpreet Singh's boys, who had 5-1 record against U Mumba before the match.

The first half was a complete contrast where both the teams played cautiously. Rather, it was the defence unit of both the teams that called shots. Though there was high intensity and raiders showed a willingness to pick up touchpoints, the defenders of both the teams kept the raiders in check.

Unfortunately for Giants, lead raider Sachin Tanwar was unable to breach the U Mumba defence which was led by former Giant Fazel Attrachali.

Gradually, pressure started taking control of the minds of the players. Giants captain Sunil Kumar wasn't spared either. In the 15th minute, Abhishek Singh raided the Giants den in a do-or-die situation. With five seconds left on the clock, Sunil made a mistake giving Abhishek a touchpoint.

Coach Manpreet Singh made substitutions and sent experienced Vinod Kumar on the mat. In the dying moments of the first half, the former U Mumba player was instrumental in providing support in the super tackle when the score read 7-8. At half time whistle, Gujarat trailed by just 2 points (7-9)

Giants face Puneri Paltan on Monday in Patna leg.

Source: Media Release