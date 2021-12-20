Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021-22): Bengaluru Bulls: Full Squad, Schedule; Bulls ready to scorch

The Bengaluru Bulls, the Season 6 champions and one of the favourites for this year’s title, are fully prepared and ready to charge at their opponents from December 22 on their home turf.

Sporting activities around the world were either cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic and the Pro Kabaddi League too was a non-starter in 2020.

Now, with all Covid protocols being followed and teams in strict bio-bubbles, the action will restart in Bengaluru.

The league opens on Wednesday (December 22), at 7:30 PM, with the Bulls facing U Mumba.

All the matches of this season will be played behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

The Bulls-U Mumba opener will set the tone for the rest of the matches of this much-awaited tournament.

In the first half of the Season 8 schedule announced by the organisers, the Bulls will play 11 matches, with 4 in December and 7 in January.

The Bulls are one of the most successful teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, and won their maiden title in Season 6 by defeating Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final in January 2019.

They reached the semifinals twice – in seasons 1 and 7, and were runners-up in the second season. Compared to the last season, the Bulls have an even stronger outfit with the retentions of experienced players and inclusion of new personnel including foreign recruits – Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (Iran), Dong Geon Lee (South Korea), Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh).

The Bulls have the wherewithal to win their second silverware with the record-breaking raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as the captain. Pawan was launched by the Bulls and has been with the Bengaluru team since the third season.

His impressive CV is decorated with multiple senior nationals’ titles, one gold medal as part of the Indian team in the South Asian Games.

In Pro Kabaddi, “Hi-Flyer” Pawan won the “Most Valuable Player” and “Best Raider” awards in Season 6 and 7 respectively.

One of the best raiders in the league, Pawan is all geared up to continue his impressive showing and take the Bulls to new heights.

When Pawan is on the charge, the opposition camp is always under pressure.

Pawan’s deputy and defender Mahender Singh has won two silver medals at senior nationals. The youngster has earned the nickname “The Bulldozer” from the coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat. All raiders will have to be wary of Mahender.

Arjuna Award winner Randhir has been the Bulls’ coach since the start of the league. He is a big name in Indian kabaddi and has been instrumental in bringing many talented youngsters to the fore.

It is a dream captain-coach combination for the Bulls and certainly a cause for worry for their opponents.

Pro Kabaddi, launched in 2014, has caught the imagination of the sporting public in India. The TV viewership for the league has seen a massive increase and continues to grow in a big way.

With the new season, one can expect record numbers in viewership. The Bulls, owned by WL League Private Limited, have been consistent performers in Pro Kabaddi and the fans are ready to welcome back their heroes and cheer them.

The excitement is palpable among the Bulls’ supporters and are backing the team to go all the way this season.

The Bulls have a loyal fan base and they have already been cheering the team on social media platforms ahead of the new season.

Like in the past editions, the kabaddi lovers of Bengaluru have plenty to look forward to, from the Bulls. Also backing the Bulls is Kannada film superstar Kiccha Sudeep.

In a promotional video ahead of the new season, Sudeep is seen talking about the team’s strengths and expressing his support for the Bulls.

He said, “Namma Ooru, Namma Aata, Namma Hudugaru, Namma Bulls” (Our City, Our Game, Our Boys, Our Bulls).

In a message to the Bulls’ fans, Sudeep said he is also ready to back the team with the millions of supporters. Sudeep’s video has further heightened the excitement among the fans.

Bengaluru Bulls Squad For Season 8: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Captain), Mahender Singh (Vice-Captain), Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali, Dong Geon Lee, Ziaur Rahman, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, More G B, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Vikas, Bharat Hooda, Aman Antil, Naseeb, Rohit Kumar, Ankit, Rohit Sangwan. Coach: Randhir Singh Sehrawat.

Bengaluru Bulls’ Fixtures (First Half of Season 8)

22 December 2021, Wednesday (7:30 PM): Vs U Mumba

24 December 2021, Friday (8:30 PM): Vs Tamil Thalaivas

26 December 2021, Sunday (8:30 PM): Vs Bengal Warriors

30 December 2021, Thursday (8:30 PM): Vs Haryana Steelers

1 January 2022, Saturday (8:30 PM): Vs Telugu Titans

2 January 2022, Sunday (8:30 PM): Vs Puneri Paltan

6 January 2022, Thursday (8:30 PM): Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

9 January 2022, Sunday (8:30 PM): Vs UP Yoddha

12 January 2022, Wednesday (8:30 PM): Vs Dabang Delhi KC

14 January 2022, Friday (8:30 PM): Vs Gujarat Giants

16 January 2022, Sunday (8:30 PM): Vs Patna Pirates