Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Raider Naveen Kumar's absence has affected Delhi's form but in Vijay and Sandeep Narwal, they have found a way to soften the impact. Both the all-rounders had a great outing against Patna Pirates in their recent outing which helped them to top of the PKL 8 table.

Riding on an all-round show by the raiders and defenders, ninth-placed Haryana Steelers also head into the match on the back of a 37-30 win over Puneri Paltan. The result snapped their three-match win-less run.

In the head-to-head battle, Haryana Steelers stand tall against Dabang Delhi with 6 wins from the 8 meetings between the two sides in Pro Kabaddi so far.

However, in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Delhi managed to stop Haryana Steelers' raiders with aggressive defending. They will need to do the same once again with Steelers' Vikash Kandola and Meetu slowly gaining in confidence.

Despite the wealth of attackers in their squad, coach Rakesh Kumar has often relied on his defenders to win matches. In Jaideep, Mohit and Surender Nada, he has three top-quality defenders who will look forward to the opportunity of playing a Naveen-less Delhi.

It is not clear if Naveen will recover from his knee injury for the match, but Delhi will need to have their Plan B in place even if he is on the mat.

All-rounders Vijay and Sandeep Narwal have shown their abilities to play secondary roles in the raiding department. Vijay scored 24 points in Delhi's last three matches and will most likely be their go-to man in attack.

Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar have bettered their performances in recent matches which will be a big positive for the last edition's runner-up side. The duo will need to be at their best if captain Joginder Narwal continues spend time on the sidelines.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi: Krishan, Vijay, Joginder Narwal/Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Mohit

MyDream11 Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (captain) (Raider - HS), Vijay (vice captain) (All-rounder - DEL), Vikash Kumar D (Defender - DEL), Jaideep Kuldeep (Defender - HS), Ravi Kumar (Defender - HS), Manjeet Chhillar (All-rounder - DEL), Meetu Mahender (Raider - HS)

Match Details

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

Date and start time: Friday (January 21) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar