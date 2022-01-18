Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

After suffering defeats in their most recent matches in PKL season 8, ninth-placed Haryana Steelers and tenth-placed Puneri Paltan will aim for wins as they look to surge up the points table.

With 3 wins, 5 defeats and 2 ties, Haryana have acquired 24 points from 10 matches so far in PKL 8, while Pune have secured 4 wins and 6 defeats for 21 points in 10 matches.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

In the head-to-head battle, Puneri Paltan hold a slight edge with 5 wins as opposed to Haryana Steelers' 3 wins in the 8 meeting between the two sides in Pro Kabaddi.

This game will be decided by the best defensive unit on the night as both teams possess some top quality raiders like Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Nitin Tomar from Puneri Paltan, and Steelers duo Vikash Kandola and Meetu.

So, the likes of Vishal Bharadwaj, Bladev Singh, Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan will have their task cut out in the Pune defence. Meanwhile, the Haryana defence - Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar and Mohit will have to counter triple trouble.

Kandola has 80 raid points in 10 matches, while Inamdar has 70 raid points from 10 matches. Although the duo have not reached triple figures in raid points for the season, they will be a handful on their day.

In defence, Steelers' J Kuldeep has 31 tackle points from 10 matches, while his teammate Surender has 29 tackle points from 10 matches, making the duo in the top 10 list for tackle points so far this season.

Pune duo don't make the top 10, but they are in top 15 as Vishal Bharadwaj has 23 tackle points from 10 matches, while Abinesh Nadarajan has 23 tackle points from 9 matches.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu, Jaideep Kuldeep, Ashish/Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Mohit

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inadmar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

MyDream11 Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar (captain) (All-rounder - PUN), Vikash Kandola (vice captain) (Raider - HS), Vishal Bharadwaj (Defender - PUN), Jaideep Kuldeep (Defender - HS), Ravi Kumar (Defender - HS), Mohit (All-rounder - HS), Mohit Goyat (Raider - PUN)

Match Details

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Date and start time: Wednesday (January 19) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar