Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener

By
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener

Mumbai, June 21: The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on July 20 and the opening game of another gripping season will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumba, the organisers announced Friday (June 21).

The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd said in a statement issued here.

PKL 2019 Auction: Full list of foreign players bought

While the reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second game of opening day, it said. According to the organisers, each team will play every other team twice, and the top six will make it to the playoffs.

Total 12 teams are in the fray and would be vying for the title. They also announced that Telugu Titans would be returning to their base of Hyderabad, while Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers would be returning to Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively.

The matches would start at 7.30 pm. The seventh season will see new coaches take to the mat - Anup Kumar for Puneri Paltan and Rakesh Kumar for Haryana Steelers.

Among the notable players, Siddharth Desai, who had a fabulous run with U Mumba, would be looking to recreate the magic with Telugu Titans. The Mumbai leg of the event will be held from July 27 to August 2. The final will be held on October 19.

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 20:02 [IST]
