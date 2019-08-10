English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Puneri Paltan hope to dominate over Dabang Delhi

By
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan have a good record against Dabang Delhi.

Ahmedabad, August 10: Puneri Paltan will take on Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the league match of the Season 7 at Eka Arena TransStadia here on Saturday (August 10).

Overall the teams have met 14 times with Paltan emerging winners in eight of them and Delhi in five, with one match ending in a stalemate.

Though Paltan suffered back-to-back defeats in their first three games the team has made brilliant comeback in to win their next two games and will be hoping to keep that momentum going.

All eyes will be on 'birthday boy' and Pultan captain Surjeet Singh who is a solid presence in the defence.

The last game between these two sides had ended in a 35-24 win for Delhi.

There are a few milestones on the way with Paltan's Manjeet just three raid points away from reaching 100 and compatriot Girish Ernak just eight tackle points away from reaching 250 in PKL.

Delhi had lost their first game in the season at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants but came back strongly to defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next game and are sitting at the top of points table.

Joginder leads from the front in the defence department with 11 points from five games. Iran's Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also done their bit to make Delhi's defence strong.

For Paltan, Pawan Kumar (23 raid points) has been the top raider and he is finally getting the support of Pankaj Mohite (17 points from 3 games)

Saturday, August 11

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

8.30pm at Ahmedabad

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar

Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10:06 [IST]
