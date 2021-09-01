English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Puneri Paltan Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

By
Puneri Paltan will look to pick up their maiden PKL title when the season gets underway in December
Puneri Paltan will look to pick up their maiden PKL title when the season gets underway in December

Bengaluru, Sept. 1: Puneri Paltan, still in quest of their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title, spent big in the just-concluded PKL auctions, to bolster their squad for the eighth season of the PKL.

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

Over 190 players were sold to the 12 franchises teams with as many as 10 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used. The auction witnessed teams spend Rs 48.22 Cr in total, across the various categories of players being auctioned.

Paltans gave a big boost to their raiding department, adding Rahul Chaudhari to their ranks. The Pune team used their Final Bid Match to keep Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh. The Paltans also spent Rs. 60 lakh each on defenders Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj.

In all the Paltans picked up eleven players during the three-day auction. Prior to the auction, the Paltans had retained five players.

With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Puneri Paltans squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan 2021 Full Squad:

RETAINED PLAYERS

Player Position Retention Type

Hadi Tajik

 Defender Elite Retained Player

Pawan Kumar Kadian

 Raider Elite Retained Player

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

 Defender Elite Retained

Pankaj Mohite

 Raider Existing New Young Player

Sanket Sawant

 Defender Existing New Young Player

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION

Player

 Position Category Bought For

Nitin Tomar

 Raider Category B Rs. 61L

Baldev Singh

 Defender Category A Rs. 60L

Vishal Bharadwaj

 Defender Category A Rs. 60L
Rahul Chaudhari Raider Category A Rs. 40L
Sombir Defender Category C Rs. 34.5L

Victor Onyango Obiero

 All Rounder Category C Rs. 10L
E Subash All Rounder Category C Rs. 10L
Karamvir Defender Category C Rs. 10L
Vishwas S Raider Category C Rs. 10L
Sourav Kumar Defender Category D Rs. 6L

Abinesh Nadarajan

 Defender Category D Rs. 6L

Govind Gurjar

 All Rounder NYP Undisclosed
Mohit Goyat Raider NYP Undisclosed
Comments

MORE PKL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 32,814,259 | World - 218,515,400
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 20:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments