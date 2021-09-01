Puneri Paltan Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, Sept. 1: Puneri Paltan, still in quest of their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title, spent big in the just-concluded PKL auctions, to bolster their squad for the eighth season of the PKL.
After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.
The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.
Over 190 players were sold to the 12 franchises teams with as many as 10 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used. The auction witnessed teams spend Rs 48.22 Cr in total, across the various categories of players being auctioned.
Paltans gave a big boost to their raiding department, adding Rahul Chaudhari to their ranks. The Pune team used their Final Bid Match to keep Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh. The Paltans also spent Rs. 60 lakh each on defenders Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj.
In all the Paltans picked up eleven players during the three-day auction. Prior to the auction, the Paltans had retained five players.
With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Puneri Paltans squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
RETAINED PLAYERS
|Player
|Position
|Retention Type
|
Hadi Tajik
|Defender
|Elite Retained Player
|
Pawan Kumar Kadian
|Raider
|Elite Retained Player
|
Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
|Defender
|Elite Retained
|
Pankaj Mohite
|Raider
|Existing New Young Player
|
Sanket Sawant
|Defender
|Existing New Young Player
PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION
|
Player
|Position
|Category
|Bought For
|
Nitin Tomar
|Raider
|Category B
|Rs. 61L
|
Baldev Singh
|Defender
|Category A
|Rs. 60L
|
Vishal Bharadwaj
|Defender
|Category A
|Rs. 60L
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Raider
|Category A
|Rs. 40L
|Sombir
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 34.5L
|
Victor Onyango Obiero
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|E Subash
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|Karamvir
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|Vishwas S
|Raider
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|Sourav Kumar
|Defender
|Category D
|Rs. 6L
|
Abinesh Nadarajan
|Defender
|Category D
|Rs. 6L
|
Govind Gurjar
|All Rounder
|NYP
|Undisclosed
|Mohit Goyat
|Raider
|NYP
|Undisclosed
