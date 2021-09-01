Puneri Paltan Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

Over 190 players were sold to the 12 franchises teams with as many as 10 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used. The auction witnessed teams spend Rs 48.22 Cr in total, across the various categories of players being auctioned.

Paltans gave a big boost to their raiding department, adding Rahul Chaudhari to their ranks. The Pune team used their Final Bid Match to keep Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh. The Paltans also spent Rs. 60 lakh each on defenders Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj.

In all the Paltans picked up eleven players during the three-day auction. Prior to the auction, the Paltans had retained five players.

With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Puneri Paltans squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan 2021 Full Squad:

RETAINED PLAYERS

Player Position Retention Type Hadi Tajik Defender Elite Retained Player Pawan Kumar Kadian Raider Elite Retained Player Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav Defender Elite Retained Pankaj Mohite Raider Existing New Young Player Sanket Sawant Defender Existing New Young Player

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION

Player Position Category Bought For Nitin Tomar Raider Category B Rs. 61L Baldev Singh Defender Category A Rs. 60L Vishal Bharadwaj Defender Category A Rs. 60L Rahul Chaudhari Raider Category A Rs. 40L Sombir Defender Category C Rs. 34.5L Victor Onyango Obiero All Rounder Category C Rs. 10L E Subash All Rounder Category C Rs. 10L Karamvir Defender Category C Rs. 10L Vishwas S Raider Category C Rs. 10L Sourav Kumar Defender Category D Rs. 6L Abinesh Nadarajan Defender Category D Rs. 6L Govind Gurjar All Rounder NYP Undisclosed Mohit Goyat Raider NYP Undisclosed