PKL 2019 Preview: Struggling Tamil Thalaivas face rampant Haryana Steelers

Rahul the star
Tamil Thalaivas currently sit on a seven-match losing sequence with their previous loss to Patna Pirates coming with a massive 26-point margin.
Star raider Rahul Chaudhari is on the brink of having another 100 raid point season. much will be expected from youngster V Ajith Kumar who shone against Patna Pirates with a Super 10.
Spirited Haryana
Haryana Steelers put on a spirited performance in the final minute of their previous season seven encounter to walk away with a tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
However, Saturday will give them a chance to push their advantage at the top of the standings further and move into the second spot with a win.
Able options
Far from being overdependent on the raider, the team has other able options like Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay and Naveen in attack.
In defence, the team had Ravi Kumar and Sunil finish with a High 5 each in their previous encounter. This shows the quality and variety skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan has in defence which could make things very difficult for Tamil Thalaivas' raiders.
When and where to watch
The match, which is the second tie on the opening day of the Pune leg, will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.
It begins at 8.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.