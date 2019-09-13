PKL 2019 Preview: Struggling Tamil Thalaivas face rampant Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru, September 13: A struggling Tamil Thalaivas take on a rampant Haryana Steelers' in match 90 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday (September 14).

Haryana Steelers have not been beaten in their past six matches while Tamil Thalaivas have gone nine matches without tasting victory.

Haryana Steelers have been in exceptional form and will want to move closer to securing a semifinal spot with a win.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have been looking for a reversal of fortunes since their previous nine matches and will want nothing more than to end that winless streak by beating the in-form Haryana Steelers.

They have never been beaten by Haryana Steelers yet and would want to extend that record when the two teams clash on Saturday.

In the four previous encounters, Tamil Thalaivas have won one with the remaining three ending in stalemate.

Rahul the star Tamil Thalaivas currently sit on a seven-match losing sequence with their previous loss to Patna Pirates coming with a massive 26-point margin. Star raider Rahul Chaudhari is on the brink of having another 100 raid point season. much will be expected from youngster V Ajith Kumar who shone against Patna Pirates with a Super 10. Spirited Haryana Haryana Steelers put on a spirited performance in the final minute of their previous season seven encounter to walk away with a tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, Saturday will give them a chance to push their advantage at the top of the standings further and move into the second spot with a win. Able options Far from being overdependent on the raider, the team has other able options like Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay and Naveen in attack. In defence, the team had Ravi Kumar and Sunil finish with a High 5 each in their previous encounter. This shows the quality and variety skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan has in defence which could make things very difficult for Tamil Thalaivas' raiders. When and where to watch The match, which is the second tie on the opening day of the Pune leg, will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. It begins at 8.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.