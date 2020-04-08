English
15-year-old golfer Arjun Bhati sells his 102 trophies, including 3 junior world titles, raise Rs 4.3 lakh to fight COVID

By
Heart-touching gesture by Arjun Bhati
Heart-touching gesture by Arjun Bhati

New Delhi, April 8: He might be just 15 but golfer Arjun Bhati has managed to raise Rs 4.30 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by selling all his trophies, including three world junior golf championship titles and a national championship.

The golfer from Greater Noida, who won the US kids junior world championship in 2016 and 2018 and FCG callaway junior world championship last year, has donated the money to the PM-CARES Fund.

Arjun said he sold all of his trophies to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise the fund. "In last eight years, the 102 trophies that I won across the world, I have given them to 102 people in this hour of crisis. The total amount of Rs 4,30,000 that I received from that, I have donated that today to the PM-CARES Fund," he tweeted.

"After coming to know about my contribution, my grandmother first cried and then said, 'you are a real Arjun. At this point of time, it's important to save human lives. Trophies can be won in future'."

The youngster thus joined the Indian sports fraternity, which has made a significant contribution to contain the deadly disease, which has killed over 80,000 and infected nearly 1.5 million globally.

The significant contributors to the cause include former and current star cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Suresh Raina to Olympic medallists Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt. The Coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 150 people and infected over 5100 in India.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 13:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020

