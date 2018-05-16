NBA Draft order set as Suns win lottery with top pick

Equipped with the highest odds courtesy of their 21-61 record this season, the Suns received the number one pick in Tuesday's draft lottery.

The Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks will select second and third respectively during the NBA Draft in Brooklyn on June 21.

Big man Deandre Ayton, who played one season at Arizona, is widely considered the most coveted prospect in this year's loaded crop which includes Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley III and overseas standout Luka Doncic.

The Kings, who had an 18.3 per cent chance for a top-three pick, were the biggest surprise movers from the lottery while the Memphis Grizzlies – the second-best chance to get the first pick – received the fourth selection.

In the midst of an Eastern Conference final showdown with the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the eighth pick, while the Philadelphia 76ers claimed the 10th selection.

NBA Draft 2018 order

First round:

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat)

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Second Round:

31. Phoenix Suns

32. Memphis Grizzlies

33. Atlanta Hawks

34. Dallas Mavericks

35. Orlando Magic

36. Sacramento Kings

37. New York Knicks (via Chicago Bulls)

38. Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)

40. Brooklyn Nets (via Los Angeles Lakers)

41. Orlando Magic (via Charlotte Hornets)

42. Detroit Pistons

43. Denver Nuggets (via Los Angeles Clippers)

44. Washington Wizards

45. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee Bucks)

46. Houston Rockets (via Miami Heat)

47. Los Angeles Lakers (via Denver Nuggets)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. San Antonio Spurs

50. Indiana Pacers

51. New Orleans Pelicans

52. Utah Jazz

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Dallas Mavericks (via Portland Trail Blazers)

55. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

56. Philadelphia 76ers

57. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)

58. Denver Nuggets (via Golden State Warriors)

59. Phoenix Suns (via Toronto Raptors)

60. Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets)

Source: OPTA