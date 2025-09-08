Sports Bulletin For Sep 8: From Yograj Singh Accusing Kapil Dev Of Match-Fixing Again To Chris Gayle's Painful Exit For Punjab

More sports World Para Athletics Championships 2025: 35 Debutants to Represent India in New Delhi By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 21:29 [IST]

New Delhi, Sep 8: Indian para athletics will witness a landmark moment as 35 debutants are set to represent the nation at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

This marks the largest-ever contingent of Indian first-timers in a single edition of the global event.

Among the athletes making their World Championships debut is Mahendra Gurjar, who recently created history by setting a new world record in the men's F42 javelin with a throw of 61.17 meters at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland. Currently training in Patiala, Gurjar is determined to continue his red-hot form and make a medal-winning impact in front of the home crowd.

The list of debutants reflects India's growing depth in para sports. Some notable names include Atul Kaushik (Discus F57), Praveen (Shot Put F46), Haney (Discus F37), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long Jump T44), Manjeet (Javelin F13), Vishu (Long Jump T12), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T47), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F57), Birbhadra Singh (Discus F57), Dayawanti (400m T20), Amisha Rawat (Shot Put F46), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F32), and Suchitra Parida (Javelin F56).

Athlete Event Category Atul Kaushik Discus F57 Praveen Shot Put F46 Haney Discus F37 Mit Bharatbhai Patel Long Jump T44 Manjeet Javelin F13 Vishu Long Jump T12 Pushpendra Singh Javelin F44 Ajay Singh Long Jump T47 Shubham Juyal Shot Put F57 Birbhadra Singh Discus F57 Dayawanti 400m T20 (Women) Amisha Rawat Shot Put F46 (Women) Anandhi Kulanthaisamy Club Throw F32 Suchitra Parida Javelin F56 (Women)

Expressing pride at this milestone, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said: "Never before have so many Indian athletes made their World Championships debut in a single edition. Each debutant has overcome tremendous odds to reach this stage, embodying the hopes of a new generation. We believe these athletes will inspire countless others across the country to take up sport and dream big."

For the athletes, competing at home adds both pressure and motivation. Mahendra Gurjar, debutant in the Javelin F44, remarked: "This championship isn't just about medals-it's about showing the world the spirit and ability of Indian para athletes. I hope our performances encourage more youngsters, especially girls, to chase their sporting dreams."

Mit Bharatbhai Patel, who will compete in the men's long jump T44, echoed similar emotions: "To compete at this level, in front of a home crowd, is something I've dreamed about since I first started training. I'm grateful for the opportunity and determined to make India proud."

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships is set to be India's biggest-ever para sporting event, featuring over 2200 athletes and support staff from 104+ countries, contesting across 186 medal events. The participation of such a large debutant group underscores India's expanding footprint in global para athletics and its long-term vision of nurturing new champions.