61 Medals, 22 Gold -- India produce their best ever effort in Commonwealth Games at Birmingham

Now glance over to CWG 2010 held in New Delhi and India had then bagged 101 medals in total and 38 gold.

In the last edition of the CWG held in Gold Coast in 2018, India had 26 gold medals in a total of 64 medals.

These are the bare maths and it indicate that this was India’s 3rd most successful Commonwealth Games of all time in terms of the number of the medals.

Is it so? Let’s take a closer look. The 101 medals in New Delhi (CWG 2010) included 30 medals from shooting alone, 8 from archery 7 from Greco Roman Wrestling and 4 from tennis.

That accounts for 49 medals and none of these disciplines were part of the CWG 2022. So, if he take out those 49 medals from the Delhi games, India’s tally will stand at 52 with 17 gold medals.

Now, we need an apple for apple comparison. So, let’s take out India’s medals from cricket, lawn bowls and judo from CWG 2022 at Birmingham. These events were not part of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

So, if we subtract the medals from these events to match CWG 2010, India’s count at Birmingham stand at 55 including 21 gold.

Now, if we compare CWG 2022 to CWG 2018, and apply the reduction of shooting medals, India’s tally plummet to 50 with 19 gold medals. Again, the CWG 2022 score on that front.

The big improvement this time is athletics where India bagged 8 medals compared to the 3 medals that they had won in 2018. It is quite commendable that India could not field Neeraj Chopra, who withdrew from the CWG 2022 at the last minute owing to an injury.

The weightlifters too have improved their outing too as they bagged an extra medal in the event in Birmingham.