Morey making immediate impact as 76ers reportedly trade Horford, Richardson

Horford and Richardson only joined the 76ers at the start of the 2019-20 season, but the pair are reportedly moving to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks respectively.

According to ESPN, the 76ers traded Horford, the 34th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, a protected 2025 first-round pick and the draft rights to Vasilije Micic in exchange for three-time champion Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Horford signed a lucrative four-year, $109million contract with the 76ers as a free agent following his time as a Boston Celtic but the experiment involving the five-time All-Star proved to be an expensive mistake.

The 34-year-old big man failed to combine with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, where he was eventually demoted from the starting five, having averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, as the 76ers were swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia receive Green following his championship-winning run with the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded the former Toronto Raptors star for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder, while Horford's departure creates cap space amid links with Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

With the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft...@TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/MleZakGTGs — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 19, 2020

Green, who won back-to-back titles with the Raptors and Lakers, averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his sole season in Los Angeles.

It was Morey's first move since ending his 13-year tenure as Rockets general manager before joining head coach Doc Rivers – who replaced Brett Brown – in Philadelphia, where the 76ers remain committed to building around All-Star duo Embiid and Ben Simmons.

On the same day as the 2020 NBA Draft, which saw the 76ers select Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick on Wednesday, Morey also reportedly dealt Richardson.

ESPN reports the 76ers acquired the Mavericks' Seth Curry for Richardson and pick 36.

Richardson swapped the Miami Heat for the 76ers following Jimmy Butler's sign-and-trade deal, though he only showed glimpses as Philadelphia struggled to gel throughout the season.

In 2019-20, Richardson averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while Curry averaged 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mavericks last season.