More sports A'ja Wilson Highlights Unique Journey Of Aces To WNBA Finals Amidst Challenges A'ja Wilson discusses the Las Vegas Aces' distinct path to the WNBA Finals, emphasising their hard work and growth after overcoming challenges. The team aims for another title against the Phoenix Mercury. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Las Vegas Aces are once again in the WNBA Finals, marking a significant achievement in their journey. A'ja Wilson feels this year's path to the finals is distinct from previous ones. The team had to overcome numerous challenges to reach this stage. They will compete against the Phoenix Mercury for the 2025 title after defeating the Indiana Fever in a thrilling five-game semifinal series.

In Game 5, the Aces secured a 107-98 overtime victory, with Wilson scoring 35 points and Jackie Young adding 32. This made them the first teammates in WNBA playoff history to each score over 30 points in a single game. The Aces entered the playoffs on a high note, ending the regular season with an impressive 16-game winning streak despite having a losing record just months earlier.

Wilson, who recently became a four-time WNBA MVP, surpassing legends like Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie, expressed her determination: "Obviously, we're not complacent. It's not an, 'Oh, we're happy to be here,' because we worked our butts off to get here." She emphasized that this year feels different due to the team's perseverance through tough times.

Coach Becky Hammon shared similar sentiments about their challenging journey: "Our road has been broken. It's been a twisty, windy one but here we are." She highlighted the importance of key players stepping up during crucial moments. The Aces' resilience was evident as they overcame obstacles throughout the season.

The Indiana Fever put up a strong fight despite losing their top scorer Kelsey Mitchell due to cramping in Game 5's third quarter. Mitchell had averaged 20.2 points during the regular season and scored 15 before her exit. Coach Hammon praised Indiana's tenacity: "They played their hearts out," she said, acknowledging their relentless spirit even after Mitchell's departure.

The Aces' journey to this point has been marked by growth and resilience. As Wilson noted, "Like coach always says, we weren't necessarily buried; we were planted." This mindset has driven them forward as they continue to evolve and strive for success.

The upcoming finals against Phoenix Mercury promise an exciting showdown as both teams vie for championship glory. With their recent achievements and determination, the Aces are poised for another memorable performance on basketball's biggest stage.