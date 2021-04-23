AIBA Youth Boxing Championships: Sachin clinches eighth gold as India end historic campaign with 11 medals

With Sachin's gold, the 20-member Indian contingent finished the 2021 edition with historic eight gold and three bronze medals to emerge as one of the top boxing countries in the global event.

The previous best outing for India had come in the 2018 edition where they won 10 medals.

Sachin....Sachinnnnnn🔥



🇮🇳 ensures a perfect score by bagging the 8⃣th gold at the #YouthWorldBoxingChampionships as #Sachin displayed a gutsy and attacking game that left the 🇰🇿’s Sabyr Yerbolat wanting through the game.



Final Score- 4⃣:1⃣#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/7aZbX1ZMSr — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 23, 2021

Sachin, who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana, made a cautious start against the highly skilled Yerbolat Sabyr in the men's 56kg final. The Indian made good use of feet and his swift movement coupled with quick fierce punches put pressure on his Kazakhstan opponent.

The contest was evenly poised at the end of two rounds with Sabyr providing equal resistance. However, Sachin took charge of the game with relentless attack in the final round before completing a 4-1 win and securing eighth gold for India at the on-going championship.

Earlier, the Indian women's team scripted history and secured the highest medal haul at the prestigious event. Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) clinched gold medals as India finished at the No. 1 position in the women's section with seven gold medals. They bettered their previous best of five gold achieved during the 2017 edition held in Guwahati.

Besides Sachin, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) managed to get bronze medals each in the men's section with their semifinals finish.

(Source: AIBA)