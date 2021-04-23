English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AIBA Youth Boxing Championships: Sachin clinches eighth gold as India end historic campaign with 11 medals

By
Sachin Siwach
Sachin Siwach was the star among Indian pugilists.

Bengaluru, April 23: Sachin Siwach produced a remarkable performance to clinch the gold medal as the Indian contingent concluded their glorious campaign at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland with an unprecedented 11 medals, including eight gold, on Friday (April 23).

With Sachin's gold, the 20-member Indian contingent finished the 2021 edition with historic eight gold and three bronze medals to emerge as one of the top boxing countries in the global event.

The previous best outing for India had come in the 2018 edition where they won 10 medals.

Sachin, who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana, made a cautious start against the highly skilled Yerbolat Sabyr in the men's 56kg final. The Indian made good use of feet and his swift movement coupled with quick fierce punches put pressure on his Kazakhstan opponent.

The contest was evenly poised at the end of two rounds with Sabyr providing equal resistance. However, Sachin took charge of the game with relentless attack in the final round before completing a 4-1 win and securing eighth gold for India at the on-going championship.

Earlier, the Indian women's team scripted history and secured the highest medal haul at the prestigious event. Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) clinched gold medals as India finished at the No. 1 position in the women's section with seven gold medals. They bettered their previous best of five gold achieved during the 2017 edition held in Guwahati.

Besides Sachin, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) managed to get bronze medals each in the men's section with their semifinals finish.

(Source: AIBA)

More BOXING News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
MUM 131/6 (20.0) vs PUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing aiba poland
Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 21:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments