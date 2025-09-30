India vs West Indies, Test Series: All You Need To Know - IND vs WI Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Info

Aishwarya Pissay creates history for India, becomes First Asian to Win Ultimate Rally in Portugal By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 13:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bengaluru's Aishwarya Pissay has created history by becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win her class at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, Round 4 of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Racing in the Rally2 - Women's category, Aishwarya not only topped her class but also secured an impressive 27th place overall in a field filled with elite international riders.

Competing as a privateer in the world's toughest rally-raid series, Aishwarya's victory stands as a monumental achievement in Indian and Asian motorsport. With solid support from TVS Racing and a coalition of committed partners, she has become a beacon of perseverance, independence, and excellence in the global rally-raid arena.

"This win means the world to me. Becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win at this level is not just a personal milestone, it's a message to every young girl who dreams beyond limits. I'm grateful to TVS Racing and all my partners who made this moment possible," said Aishwarya Pissay.

With this win, Aishwarya strengthens her campaign toward Dakar 2027, where she aims to become the first Indian woman to compete and finish on two wheels. This victory is a crucial step in building race experience, confidence, and momentum heading into the world's most iconic rally.