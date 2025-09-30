English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Aishwarya Pissay creates history for India, becomes First Asian to Win Ultimate Rally in Portugal

By MyKhel Staff

Bengaluru's Aishwarya Pissay has created history by becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win her class at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, Round 4 of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Racing in the Rally2 - Women's category, Aishwarya not only topped her class but also secured an impressive 27th place overall in a field filled with elite international riders.

aishwarya-pissay

Competing as a privateer in the world's toughest rally-raid series, Aishwarya's victory stands as a monumental achievement in Indian and Asian motorsport. With solid support from TVS Racing and a coalition of committed partners, she has become a beacon of perseverance, independence, and excellence in the global rally-raid arena.

"This win means the world to me. Becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win at this level is not just a personal milestone, it's a message to every young girl who dreams beyond limits. I'm grateful to TVS Racing and all my partners who made this moment possible," said Aishwarya Pissay.

With this win, Aishwarya strengthens her campaign toward Dakar 2027, where she aims to become the first Indian woman to compete and finish on two wheels. This victory is a crucial step in building race experience, confidence, and momentum heading into the world's most iconic rally.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 30, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out