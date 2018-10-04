All eyes on Amaravati as action shifts to India Grand Prix of F1H2O

Amaravati to host International F1 Powerboat racing extravaganza

F1H2O Championship is a globally loved sport with millions of followers across the world. The mega event takes place every year in some of the most challenging international circuits. This year the championship began in Portugal on May 18 and will end in Sharjah on December 15. The races in Amaravati will see world’s top teams in action including teams from Portugal, Italy, UAE, France and our very own, Team Amaravati.

Team Amaravati made a splendid debut in China at the Agile Grand Prix in Xiangyang. The race was held on the 23rd September with 39 laps and saw Jonas Andersson clinching the fourth spot in the main race. The team narrowly missed the podium finish to Team Abu Dhabi. Lead driver Jonas Andersson and partner Erik Edin have shown great potential and are looking to cause a few upsets as the competition heads into the business end of the championship. In fact, Jonas made it to the 3rd spot in the BRM qualifications before the main race began in China. He and Edin are placed seventh and eighth on the F1H2O Drivers Championship leaderboard with Thani Al Qemzi of Abu Dhabi occupying the top spot. In the World Team Championship standings, Team Amaravati stands third with Team Abu Dhabi and Team CTIC F1 Shenzhen China holding number one and two spots respectively. The F1H2O flag was officially handed over to Team Amaravati in China, making a gesture of taking the championship to Krishna waters.

Sandeep Mandava, CEO, India Xtreme of Malaxmi Group, the local organizer spoke on the occasion and shared further plans “We have recently welcomed Mr Marco Pietrini, Director of Logistics, F1H2O in Amaravati. The teams have jointly conducted complete reconnaissance of the venue and took stock of all the protocols and updates in order to conduct the race smoothly on the home ground.” He said.

The capital city is gearing up to welcome visitors from across the globe to witness the event. The 23 km stretch along the River Krishna will turn into a carnival site celebrating best of the sport along with a host of other exciting activities to engage the crowd and showcase arts, culture and delectable cuisine of Andhra Pradesh.

F1H2O World Championship is the world’s premier international series of single-seater inshore circuit formula 1 powerboat racing, which began in 1981. The series attracts millions of viewers across continents lining up to watch some of world’s leading drivers.

Source: Press Release