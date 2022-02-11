Amir Khan Vs. Ryogo Takahashi, Lito Adiwang Vs. Jeremy Miado added to ONE X

Just when mixed martial arts fans think that the slate of fights couldn't get any better, ONE has added two thrilling pairings that can elevate excitement levels to overdrive.

Singaporean lightweight Amir Khan, who ranks second in victories, finishes, and knockouts at ONE, will make his much-awaited return to the Circle against veteran Ryogo "Kaitai" Takahashi.

It will be the Evolve MMA mainstay's first action since April 2021, when he underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL. He will also use his last fight as motivation because he suffered a setback against Dae Sung Park in December 2020.

However, Khan won't have a stroll in the park against his opponent on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 32-year-old Takahashi is a former Shooto Pacific Rim Featherweight Champion with ten knockouts in 14 MMA victories. He will be debuting at lightweight on the global stage for this upcoming fight.

Ham Seo Hee vs Denice Zamboanga rematch slated for ONE X

Like Khan, the competitor from Krazy Bee would like to bounce back from his loss to Tang Kai last March at ONE: FISTS OF FURY II.

Meanwhile, the other addition to the stacked ONE X card is the all-Filipino strawweight showdown between rising star Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang and Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado.

The Team Lakay mainstay is coming into this faceoff with a 13-4 record and would like to rebound from his defeat versus #2-ranked contender Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks.

But the 28-year-old wushu sanda expert can pack a heavy punch, as shown in his victories over Namiki Kawahara, Senzo Ikeda, Alber Correia Da Silva, and Manuel Huerta.

However, Adiwang isn't out of the woods because his compatriot Miado can lay the same crushing strikes upon opponents.

The Filipino combatant training out of Marrok Force in Bangkok, Thailand has ten MMA victories, including a pair of knockouts against Miao Li Tao.

Nong-O to defend Muay Thai world title versus Ramazanov at ONE X

With Miado and Adiwang mirroring each other's fighting style, their impending clash can turn into an epic contest.

These two fights will warm up the stage for the main event between "Unstoppable" Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship.

Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will also be defending the ONE Flyweight World Championship against #2-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.

Chatri Sityodtong confirms epic fights for ONE X and ONE: BAD BLOOD

Also in defense mode on that evening will be ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who takes on #4-ranked contender Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov.

Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong and Chingiz "Chinga" Allazov will compete for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship.

Finally, MMA icon Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will square off versus Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon for a four-round hybrid rules match.

Source: Media Release