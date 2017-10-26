Anthony Hamilton and Adam Wieczorek added to UFC Sydney

Bengaluru, October 26: The Ultimate Fighting Championship officially added three bouts to UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum Vs Tybura hosted by the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on November 19.

The promotion formally announced on Wednesday (October 25) three bouts in addition to the previously revealed lightweight contests featuring Will Brooks Vs Nik Lentz and Damien Brown Vs Frank Camacho.

The bout added was the heavyweight clash between American Anthony Hamilton and Adam Wieczorek of Poland which was expected to happen at UFC Gdansk last weekend, however was rescheduled for this event.

"In the lightweight division, former teammates square off, as Will Brooks faces Nik Lentz. Plus, heavyweights Anthony Hamilton and Adam Wieczorek collide, and Australia's own Damien Brown returns to square off with Frank Camacho in a 155-pound matchup," says the announcement.

The main event for UFC Sydney is the heavyweight bout between Brazilian Fabricio Werdum and Poland's Marcin Tybura.

Here is the list of the scheduled bouts for UFC Sydney until now:

Heavyweight bout: Fabricio Werdum Vs Marcin Tybura

Women's Flyweight bout: Bec Rawlings Vs Joanne Calderwood

Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad Vs Tim Means

Middleweight bout: Daniel Kelly Vs Elias Theodorou

Featherweight bout: Alex Volkanovski Vs Humberto Bandenay

Flyweight bout: Ashkan Mokhtarian Vs Ryan Benoit

Flyweight bout: Jenel Lausa Vs Eric Shelton

Women's Strawweight bout: Nadia Kassem Vs Alex Chambers

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa Vs Rashad Coulter

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews Vs Bojan Velickovic

Lightweight bout: Will Brooks Vs Nik Lentz

Lightweight bout: Damien Brown Vs Frank Camacho

Heavyweight bout: Anthony Hamilton Vs Adam Wieczorek

