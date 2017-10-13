UFC: Tim Means steps in to face Belal Muhammad, Bandenay fights Volkanovski in Sydney

Bengaluru, October 13: Tim Means and Humberto Bandenay have stepped in to keep Belal Muhammad and Alexander Volkanovski on the UFC Fight Night 121 match card which takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on November 18.

Means will replace Jesse Taylor in a welterweight bout opposite Muhammad. Taylor was recently flagged for a potential violation of the USADA's anti-doping policy, while Bandenay fills in for an injured Jeremy Kennedy to meet Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.

Means has won seven in ten since his return to the UFC in May 2014, and is on the back of a unanimous decision win over Alex Garcia at UFC Fight Night 112.

Muhammad, meanwhile, has won three in five, including a unanimous decision victory over Jordan Mein at UFC 213 in his most recent bout.

In the other replaced bout, Volkanovski fights in his home country and is on a unbeaten run, while Bandenay is on six fight win sreak including the most recent 26-second KO of Martin Bravo in his UFC debut in August.

The promotion officially announced the newly booked bouts on Wednesday (October 11) after the earlier confirmation of the change in the headliner which now features Fabricio Werdum Vs Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout. Werdum replaces Mark Hunt - who was pulled from the main event this week for medical concerns.