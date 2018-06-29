Lewis doesn't think both sides want Joshua-Wilder fight to happen

Lewis' comments came after a busy Wednesday, when Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn expressed displeasure with how Wilder's Shelly Finkel dealt with contract negotiations.

Wilder then went on Twitter to apologise to fans, confirming the fight between the two heavyweight champions was not happening.

"Promoters have their own interest in making the most money they can, but fighters also carry weight in who they fight," former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Lewis wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"If both sides wanted this fight, it would be happening. End of story. AJ taking Povetkin fight first isn't a deal breaker for Wilder though. Just don't like the two year talk."

They way I see it AJ is the man. He gets to choose time and place for first fight. I’d make Wilder come to me also... but from what I see from Wilder, he’s willing to... and this is same attitude i would have. When the HW division finally has a pulse, we need action not talk! — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) June 28, 2018

Joshua is expected to fight Alexander Povetkin later this year, meaning a potential bout with Wilder will have to wait.