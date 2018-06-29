English

Lewis doesn't think both sides want Joshua-Wilder fight to happen

Lennox Lewis
Lennox Lewis feels someone does not want the Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder fight to happen.

London, June 29: Lennox Lewis is not convinced both sides want the Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder fight to happen.

Lewis' comments came after a busy Wednesday, when Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn expressed displeasure with how Wilder's Shelly Finkel dealt with contract negotiations.

Wilder then went on Twitter to apologise to fans, confirming the fight between the two heavyweight champions was not happening.

"Promoters have their own interest in making the most money they can, but fighters also carry weight in who they fight," former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Lewis wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"If both sides wanted this fight, it would be happening. End of story. AJ taking Povetkin fight first isn't a deal breaker for Wilder though. Just don't like the two year talk."

Joshua is expected to fight Alexander Povetkin later this year, meaning a potential bout with Wilder will have to wait.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
