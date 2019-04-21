English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Asian Boxing Championships 2019: Shiva Thapa, Sarita, Amit lead 5 Indian boxers into quarter-finals

By
Amit Panghal lands a power punch on his opponent as he wins his fist bout at the Asian Championships.
Amit Panghal lands a power punch on his opponent as he wins his fist bout at the Asian Championships.

New Delhi, April 21: Shiva Thapa (60kg) is now one win away from securing a record fourth medal from the Asian Boxing Championships as a total of 5 Indian boxers entered the quarter-finals on Day 3 of this prestigious continental tournament in Bangkok, Thailand. The Assam pugilist was at his destructive best and outpunched Kyrgyzstan's Seitbek Uulu M 4-1 to march into the quarter-finals.

Four-time Asian Championships gold medallist Sarita Devi began her hunt for a staggering sixth medal from this elite event in highly impressive fashion. The 37-year-old blanked Korea's Gwon Sujin and stormed into the quarter-finals by dint of RSC (Referee Stop Contest) in Round 3 as she was too dominant for her opponent.

Agile and sharp as ever, Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal opened his campaign and made it to the last-eight with a 5-0 decimation of Taipei's Tu Po-Wei in his first continental competitive bout in the 52 Kg. Panghal continues his sublime form this year after starting the new season with a glittering gold from the Strandja Cup and will hope to record his second consecutive victory over the reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the highly-anticipated quarter-final showdown.

Former world junior champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) was at her imperious best in her opening bout against Cambodia's Srey Pov Nao. The Telengana pugilist, who started the season with a gold medal at the Strandja Cup, advanced to the quarters by RSC in Round 2 as she was superior and her rival couldn't contain the flurry of punches.

In men's 69kg, Ashish continued his scintillating run of form with a strong 4-1 win over Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov of Kyrgyzstan in a split verdict to book his quarter-final berth.

The only disappointment for the Indian contingent on Sunday was the defeat of Brijesh Yadav in 81kg. Yadav's opponent, Dilshodbek Ruzmetov of Uzbekistan was declared a 4-0 winner after he received a cut in Round 2 of the bout. That necessitated termination of the match and based on the two rounds of performances, the judges scored in favour of the Uzbek.

Sonia, Lovlina in action on Monday

2018 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal (57kg) will continue her medal hunt against North Korea's Jo Son Hwa when the quarter-final action begins on Monday. Lovlina Borgohain, who secured a bronze from the New Delhi World Championships, will take on Chinese Taipei's world champion Chen Nien-Chin in a tough last-eight clash.

After a gold from the GeeBee Boxing tournament, Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) will aim to lay his hands on yet another medal. Also in action will be Makran Cup gold medallist Deepak (49kg) and veteran Seema Poonia (+81kg).

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: RMD 0 - 0 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 20:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue