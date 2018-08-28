Asian Games 2018: Sarjubala only woman boxer in fray as Pavitra, Sonia Lather crash out

Sonia, a two-time Asian and world silver-medallist, was up against North Korea's Jo Son Hwa in her featherweight 57kg category quarterfinal bout. The Indian never quite got a measure of her opponent in a contest that could hardly be described as exciting. Jo was the one mounting most of the few attacks and being a southpaw, she became all the more difficult for the Indian to decipher.

Jo's jabs connected powerfully but the bout itself wasn't particularly impressive, given that both the boxers spent a considerable time clinching and holding. The duo ended up getting a warning each for clinching.

Despite putting up a brave fight,

Pavitra goes down against local Hasanah in the quarters by 3-2 in a closely contested bout.



About 45 minutes later, Pavitra took the ring against home favourite Huswatun Hasanah in the lightweight 60kg category. The Indian was a comprehensive winner in the first round, unaffected by the partisan crowd's loud support for Hasanah. However, Hasanah put the power in her punches from second round onwards, not missing a chance to connect.

Pavitra, making her debut at the Asian Games, stood her ground but the effort could not find favour with a majority of the judges, who ruled 3-2 in favour of the Indonesian.

The remaining quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday (August 29).

Two-time medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), and Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) will fight it out for a place in the men's semifinals, while Sarjubala Devi (51kg) is the lone woman left in fray for the country.