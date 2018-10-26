Assam's Golap Rabha crowned Mr World 2018, makes India proud

As per a report published in the Telegraph, 35-year-old Rabha clinched a gold medal in all the three categories he participated i.e. Men's Pro World Bodybuilding, Men Muscle Model, and Pro Mr. World 80k.

"I am feeling amazing being in the international stage and competing with the world class bodybuilders. The best is when the foreigners were coming to us for photos and asking our numbers to come to India for training under us," the Telegraph quoted Rabha as saying.

Rabha took up bodybuilding in 2003 under the guidance of Jiten Kalita, a bodybuilder at Boko in Kamrup district. Rabha runs a gym and trains six hours a day at his village Boko.

He also won the Junior Mr. Assam and Junior Mr. Kamrup in 2008. He won the title of Mr. India in 2017 and 2018 and Mr. Asia 2018.

"It was 11 at night, I was eagerly waiting for the final result, praying to the Almighty to bless him for his hard work, determination, and passion. As soon as I got the amazing news, my tears flowed. I was speechless, hugged my daughter and cried," an overwhelmed Esha Sharma Rabha, Rabha's wife, was quoted as saying.

Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also congratulated Rabha. In a statement, Sonowal said Rabha's feat in the WFF-WBBF championship has made Assam proud and given a push bodybuilding as a sport.