Australian swim star tested positive for banned substance before World Championships

The 20-year-old, who was a 4x100 metres freestyle relay gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games last year, returned an adverse result on June 26, Swimming Australia said.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) test took place out of competition and Swimming Australia imposed a provisional suspension of Jack.

She was flown home from a team training camp in Japan and cut from Australia's squad, announcing on July 14 she was withdrawing from the World Championships in Gwangju for "personal reasons".

Details of the substance in question have not been disclosed.

Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell said: "As you would expect we are bitterly disappointed with allegations a swimmer has a prohibited substance in her system although it is important to point out that the matter is yet to be determined. We will continue to provide appropriate support for Shayna."

Jack, who won two silver medals and two bronze in relay events at the 2017 World Championships, posted a stern-faced picture of herself on Instagram, with the caption: "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, in this case a picture can not describe the amount of pain and vulnerability I am feeling right now."

She said she felt "great sadness and heartache" and added: "I did NOT take this substance knowingly. Swimming has been my passion since I was 10 years old and I would never intentionally take a banned substance that would disrespect my sport and jeopardise my career.

"Now there is an ongoing investigation and my team and I are doing everything we can to find out when and how this substance has come into contact with my body."