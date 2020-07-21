English
Bagley III injures right foot, Kings awaiting MRI results

By Matt Becker

Orlando, July 21: It appears not even the NBA's bubble in Florida can protect Marvin Bagley III from the injury bug that has plagued him this season.

Bagley injured his right foot during Sunday's practice and the Sacramento Kings are still awaiting results of an MRI scan on the issue.

The 21-year-old forward missed Sacramento's final 21 games before the season was halted due to a left midfoot sprain, having also been sidelined for 22 games after breaking his thumb in the team's opening game.

He has appeared in just 13 of 64 games this season, but has been a solid contributor when healthy, averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Bagley - the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft - had said he was healthy and had recovered from his left foot injury earlier this month.

The Kings play their first scrimmage on Wednesday and begin their seeding games on July 31, when they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings, who have not made the playoffs since 2005-06, are 28-36 and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference.

They have eight seeding games remaining to move into ninth place and within four games of the eighth seed to force a play-in tournament.

nba sacramento kings basketball
Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
