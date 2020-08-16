Fractured pelvis for Belgian cycling star who plunged from bridge in Il Lombardia

The 20-year-old rising star of the Deceuninck-QuickStep team collided with the wall at the edge of a bridge before tumbling from his bike, falling forward and disappearing from view.

The dramatic accident was caught by television cameras, with the race being broadcast across Europe.

Italian media reports said he fell at least 10 metres but did not lose consciousness.

Evenepoel, a former Belgium football international at youth level, also sustained a bruised lung.

In a statement, his team said: "Remco Evenepoel crashed inside the last 50 kilometres, on the descent of Muro di Sormano, hitting a bridge wall and going over it into a ravine.

"Placed into a precautionary neck brace and taken to the Como hospital by ambulance, Remco was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury.

"Unfortunately, the X-rays showed a fractured pelvis and a right lung contusion, which will keep Evenepoel – a winner of four stage races this season – on the sidelines for the upcoming period. Our rider will remain in the hospital overnight under observation, before flying on Sunday to Belgium."

