Bengaluru Open Golf Championship: Anura Rohana in the driver’s seat, stretches lead to five shots

Bengaluru, December 8: Sri Lankan Anura Rohana was in the driver’s seat at the end of round three of the PGTI’s Indo-MIM presents Bengaluru Open Golf Championship 2018 on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Rohana’s five-under-67, his second consecutive error-free round, saw him take control as he opened up a significant five-shot lead at 18-under-198 at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course.

Om Prakash Chouhan (67) of Mhow and Delhi’s Rashid Khan (68) occupied tied second place at 13-under-203 at the Rs. 60 lakh event.

Anura Rohana (67-64-67), the halfway leader by three shots, enjoyed a steady front-nine where he managed one birdie and eight pars to maintain a safe distance between himself and his nearest challengers Aadil Bedi, Mukesh Kumar and Rashid Khan.

Anura, who won the last of his five titles on the PGTI exactly a year back in Jamshedpur, had a contrasting back-nine thanks to a hot putter that helped him build on his lead. He drained birdie putts from a range of seven to 15 feet on the 11th, 13th and 18th. Rohana also landed his tee shot within three feet on the par-3 15th to set up another birdie.

Rohana said, “It’s great to shoot a second straight bogey-free round. So far I’ve dropped just two bogeys in the tournament and that’s the reason I’m in such a good position at this stage. I continued with my good putting form today. I didn’t miss any putts except a couple on the par-5s.”

Om Prakash Chouhan (68-68-67) was even-par for the day till the fourth hole but he picked up the pace with five birdies between the fifth and the 11th to end up with a 67. He thus gained four places from his overnight tied sixth position.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan gained one spot from his overnight tied third after a round of 68. Rashid was even-par for the day through the front-nine but he made a charge with four birdies on the back-nine.

C Muniyappa was the highest-placed Bengalurean in sixth place at 11-under-205. Reigning champion Udayan Mane (69) of Ahmedabad was a further shot back in tied seventh along with Bengaluru’s M Dharma and Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj, both of whom carded the day’s best 66, and Patna’s Aman Raj (71).

Source: PGTI Release

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 18:18 [IST]
