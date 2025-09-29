More sports Bengaluru Torpedoes Captain Matt West Aims To Surprise In Prime Volleyball League Season 4 Matt West, newly appointed captain of Bengaluru Torpedoes, is set to lead the team in Prime Volleyball League Season 4. With a strong roster and experienced coach David Lee, West aims to enhance player skills and achieve success. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 18:56 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Matt West, the newly appointed captain of Bengaluru Torpedoes, is gearing up to lead his team in the fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The tournament is scheduled to kick off in Hyderabad on 2 October. West, an American setter from Seattle, Washington, brings extensive experience from playing in nine countries over more than ten years.

West's volleyball journey is deeply rooted in his family. His mother competed for Peru at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, and his father also played professionally. At nearly 32 years old, West has accumulated numerous league titles and medals from stints in leagues such as the Bundesliga and competitions in Holland, Czech Republic, and Finland.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes have assembled a strong squad for this season. Alongside West is Jalen Penrose, a dynamic American attacker. The team also features talented Indian players like attackers Sethu TR and Joel Benjamin J, blocker Mujeeb MC, and experienced libero Midhunkumar Balasubramaniyan. This mix of talent positions them as formidable contenders.

West expressed his excitement about leading the team: "At this stage of my career, I'm less focused on proving my worth and more on enjoying the game and giving back. India feels like the right place for that; the athletes here are so talented." He emphasised that with David Lee as coach and himself leading on court, their aim extends beyond just winning matches.

The Torpedoes reached the finals in season two and now aim to solidify their status as one of the top teams in the league. With West's leadership focusing on growth and discipline, they are set to play an aggressive style of volleyball. Two-time Olympic medallist David Lee continues to guide them as coach.

West noted the impressive athletic abilities of Indian players: "The way they can attack and serve is impressive. What we are working on is the mindset, teaching them how to analyze situations as the game unfolds." He believes that achieving this balance could lead to surprising performances this season.

The team's strategy involves not only chasing victories but also controlling what they can improve daily while building something meaningful together. With these goals in mind, Bengaluru Torpedoes look forward to making a significant impact in this year's Prime Volleyball League.