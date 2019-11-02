English
Todd surges to the top with four straight birdies in Bermuda

By Tommy Doleman
Brendon Todd
Brendon Todd ended the day with four straight birdies to move to a joint-lead after Round 2 of the Bermuda Championship.

Bermuda, November 2: Brendon Todd birdied the last four holes to surge to a share of the lead with Harry Higgs and Scott Scheffler after Round Two of the Bermuda Championship.

Todd found form late in the day to shoot an eight-under 63 which closed the gap on Higgs (65) and Scheffler, whose course-record 62 gave him a lead after the first round.

Three players are tied at 10-under par in an evenly contested Bermuda Championship with Boo Weekley, Aaron Wise and Wes Roach all a shot off the pace.

But the day belonged to Todd, whose only previous PGA Tour title was at the Byron Nelson Championship in 2014, and he said the course was treating him well at the midway point.

"It's one of the shorter ones we play on the tour and it forces everyone to the hit the ball with the same clubs off the tee," he said.

"The good thing about that is I'm hitting the same clubs into the greens and for some reason that tends to work in my favour. The course is good for me, for my game, and I've been swinging well."

Read more about: pga review pga tour golf birdies bogeys
Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
