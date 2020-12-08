Boxing: BFI elections postponed after state member units express safety concerns due to COVID-19

Subsequently, the Returning Officer has written to BFI recommending that elections be deferred.

The elections were scheduled to take place on December 18 during BFI's Annual General Meeting in Gurugram. 23 state associations out of 32, wrote requesting postponement of elections. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also given its approval for the postponement.

Earlier, a senior sports administrator of another national sports federation, who had come to Delhi to participate in the federation electoral process, had contracted the deadly virus and later died.

After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had also made it clear that it will adopt a flexible approach to the election cycles of National Olympic Committees (NOC) so that member country's athlete preparations are not hampered.

Source: Media Release