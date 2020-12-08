Boxing: BFI elections postponed after state member units express safety concerns due to COVID-19

New Delhi, December 8: The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) upcoming elections has been postponed. The decision to postpone the elections was taken after a majority of member state associations wrote to Returning Officer, Justice Rajesh Tandon requesting postponement of the elections due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of voting members of BFI are above 60 years and are in the high-risk category.
Subsequently, the Returning Officer has written to BFI recommending that elections be deferred.
The elections were scheduled to take place on December 18 during BFI's Annual General Meeting in Gurugram. 23 state associations out of 32, wrote requesting postponement of elections. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also given its approval for the postponement.
Earlier, a senior sports administrator of another national sports federation, who had come to Delhi to participate in the federation electoral process, had contracted the deadly virus and later died.
After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had also made it clear that it will adopt a flexible approach to the election cycles of National Olympic Committees (NOC) so that member country's athlete preparations are not hampered.
Source: Media Release
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.