English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

By Pti

New Delhi, June 1: The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours.

Panghal (52kg), also an Asian Games champion, has not won any national sports award.

He is being nominated for the Arjuna award for the past three years but has not been considered by the selection committee because of a 2012 "inadvertent" dope offence.

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist Krishan (69kg) won the Arjuna award in 2012.

The BFI has nominated world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna awards.

In its nominations for the Dronacharya awards, the BFI has finalised the names of national women's coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav. Yadav is also closely associated with six-time world champion M C Mary Kom.

The last day for filing nominations is Wednesday.

More BFI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 18:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue