Birmingham 2022: Pranati Nayak to lead Indian challenge in gymnastics; All eyes on Ronaldo Singh in cycling

Incidentally, both the gymnastic and the cycling team saw coaching changes recently.

The earlier designated women's team coach, Rohit Jaiswal, was dropped from the CWG-bound team last week after he was accused by gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy for videographing her without consent.

On the other hand, a female cyclist levelled allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the chief coach during a foreign exposure tour of Slovenia, leading to his sacking.

After Jaiswal's departure, the acclaimed Bishweshwar Nandi, who mentored Dipa Karmakar to a historic fourth place finish at Rio Olympics, is back as in charge of the women's gymnastic contingent.

Fresh from bagging a bronze at the Asian Championships last month, 27-year-old Pranati Nayak will spearhead the Indian challenge in the women's section.

Pranati, who had courted criticism for her Tokyo Olympics substandard show will perform the Tsukahara 720-degree turn and Handspring Straightbody with 540-degree turn, considered to be two high difficulty vaults.

Nandi's 18-year-old fine -- Protistha Samanta -- fresh from her two World Cup appearances this year is another gymnast to watch out for.

"I'm very hopeful of Pranati and Protistha. You never know if one of them gets into the finals. I'm really confident of a good show," Nandi told PTI news agency, hoping for a second CWG medal from a woman gymnast after Dipa's bronze at the Glasgow edition in 2014.

The men's team, comprising Bengal's Satyajit Mondal, Yogeshwar Singh and Maharashtra Navy man Saif Tamboli also looks promising. Mondal finished fifth in the vault event on his international debut at the World Challenge Cup last month. Having overcome three ACL surgeries in both his legs, former national champion Tamboli will also look to prove himself.

Indian gymnasts have so far won three medals at the CWG, including Ashish Kumar's silver in the vault and a bronze in the floor exercises in Delhi 2010, which remains team's best ever feat. They would be eyeing a good show this time.

Gymnastics Squad:

Men: Satyajit Mondal, Yogeshwar Singh and Saif Tamboli.

Women: Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj, Protishta Samanta, Bavleen Kaur.

Cyclists aim to end medal drought

The 13-member cycling team, in search of an elusive maiden CWG medal, will be brimming with confidence after a stellar show at the Asian Track Championships at home last month, where displayed immense talent as they fought toe-to-toe with the likes of heavyweights Japan and Korea.

All hopes will be pinned on Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, who became the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category.

The youngster's haul of three medals, including the silver in sprint, serves as a testament to his talent.

The likes of Esow Alben and David Beckham are also expected to fare well.

Among women, track cyclist Mayuri Lute had a good outing at the Asian Championships and would be keen to replicate the result.

Cycling squad:

Men: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Y Rojit Singh, E David Bechkam, Esow Alben, Vishvajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti, Dinesh Kumar, Annantha Naryanan.

Women: Triyasha Paul, Meenakshi, Shushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute.