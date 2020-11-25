Bogdanovic heads to Atlanta after Bucks fail in sign-and-trade

The Bucks have looked to make big moves this offseason to keep Antetokounmpo on board when he becomes a free agent next year.

A blockbuster move for Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans went through, before Milwaukee looked to have done a deal to bring in Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade.

Justin James was also going to move to the Bucks, with Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson heading in the opposite direction.

However, Bogdanovic - a restricted free agent attracting attention from Atlanta - rejected the switch.

The Hawks then submitted a four-year, $72million offer sheet for the 28-year-old guard, according to ESPN, and the Kings decided not to match it.

Bogdanovic wrote on Twitter: "Thank you so much @SacramentoKings for welcoming me with so much love to start my NBA career.

"Thank you for allowing me to be myself and giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams!!! Thank you to the fans and the city for welcoming me, and supporting me the whole time!!

"I'm going to miss all my friends, teammates and one of the best fan bases in NBA!!!"

Atlanta confirmed the signing of Bogdanovic, who averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.0 minutes for Sacramento last season.

In a busy offseason, the team have also recruited Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn.

The Kings' decision not to match the Hawks' offer was made easier when Tyrese Haliburton fell to number 12 in the draft last week.

They are building around 22-year-old guard De'Aaron Fox, who has signed a five-year max contract worth at least $163m.

Last season, in his third year in the NBA, Fox averaged 21.1 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes.