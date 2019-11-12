English
Celtics forward Hayward set to miss six weeks

By Dejan Kalinic
Gordon Hayward

New York, November 12: Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is set to miss six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left hand.

Hayward, 29, fractured the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during the Celtics' 135-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday (November 9).

The Celtics confirmed the surgery on Monday (November 11) and are set to be without Hayward until late December.

"Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward underwent successful surgery today to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture in his left hand," a Celtics statement read.

"The injury occurred during Saturday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

"He is expected to return to play in approximately six weeks."

Hayward is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics this season.



Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
