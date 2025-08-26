FIDE World Cup 2025 Heads to Goa: Schedule, Format, Full List of Players, Prize Money - All You Need to Know

More sports Bottas And Perez Confirmed As Cadillac's First Drivers For The 2026 Formula One Season Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will drive for Cadillac's new Formula One team in 2026. Both drivers bring extensive experience, aiming to establish a competitive presence in their inaugural season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are set to drive for Cadillac's new Formula One team in 2026. This marks a return for both drivers after a year away from racing. They did not compete in 2025, having been released by their teams at the end of 2024. General Motors, Cadillac's parent company, highlighted their extensive experience as crucial to their selection.

Mark Reuss, president of GM, expressed confidence in Bottas and Perez as a winning combination due to their proven track records in F1. Bottas, who will soon turn 36, achieved 10 victories with Mercedes between 2017 and 2021 alongside Lewis Hamilton. He also secured 20 pole positions and last raced for Sauber in 2024. Currently, he serves as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

Perez has six career wins, five with Red Bull from 2021 to 2024 and one with Racing Point (now Aston Martin) in 2020. He was dropped by Red Bull after a disappointing second half of the previous season. Dan Towriss, CEO of GM's partner TWG Global, mentioned that Cadillac considered younger drivers before finalising this line-up.

Towriss stated that while there is a talented pool of young drivers, the leadership and technical skills of Bottas and Perez were decisive factors. "Their experience, leadership and technical acumen are what we need," Towriss said. "We’re humbled by their belief in us and this project." He also confirmed Cadillac's intention to feature an American driver in the future.

The focus on experienced drivers is crucial for Cadillac's debut season. Despite the team's collective experience, everyone is working together for the first time. Towriss emphasised that proven F1 experience was essential for this inaugural season but assured that pathways for American drivers into F1 remain important.

Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac team principal, has realistic expectations for the rookie team. He admitted they expect to be at the back of the pack next year. "Can you imagine if you've owned a Formula 1 team for ten years and then another team rocks up and beats you? You would be apoplectic," Lowdon explained.

A Visionary Project

Bottas shared his excitement about joining such an ambitious yet grounded outfit. He sees it as more than just a racing project but a long-term vision. "It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up," Bottas said.

Perez is eager to embrace the responsibility of racing in Cadillac's debut season. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project," he said. The Mexican driver feels confident about helping bring such an iconic brand into F1.

This venture represents an iconic brand entering F1 with significant legacy in American motorsport. Both drivers are enthusiastic about shaping its journey on the world stage.