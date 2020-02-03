Boxing: Indian junior and youth women boxers claim 6 gold medals at Golden Girl Championship

While the junior women's team clinched 5 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal, the youth team secured a single gold and 4 bronze medals.

Haryana's Prachi Dhankar (50kg), playing in the junior category, won the 'Best Boxer of the Tournament' award.

Besides Prachi, Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg) and Mahi Raghav (80kg) also won gold medals with a unanimous verdict of 3-0 in their respective categories.

In the youth category, Musskan (54kg) claimed the sole gold medal while Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg) and Sakshi Jahdale (75kg) settled for bronze.

The three silver in the junior category was won by Janhavi Churi (46kg) Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg) and Tanishka Patil (80kg) while Diya Negi settled for bronze in the 60kg slot.

A total of 75 teams participated in the championships which saw some of the most talented upcoming boxers from the world vying for medals.

