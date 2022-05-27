Breaking down the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World GP Semifinals: Rodtang vs. Michael, Superlek vs. Goncalves

The action will now intensify in the next bracket of this all-striking competition because the remaining combatants are just two wins away from claiming the silver belt.

Here are the semifinal pairings for this contest and what could happen when these men meet.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Vs. Savvas Michael

"The Iron Man" often comes out of the opening bell blazing with a flurry of punches, hoping to end the match instantly. However, the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion showed patience against Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals.

Rodtang's mastery of the discipline was evident as his crisp punches landed often on Smith's face. He also used his elbows at precise moments to take away any chance Smith might have during the fight.

The titleholder could have ended the match early, but he was also wary of his foe's punching power. Therefore, he carved out a perfect game plan that helped him secure a unanimous decision victory and advance in the tourney.

His display against Smith should give the other three competitors something to think about, because Rodtang isn't taking the tournament lightly. Like what he said in the post-game interview, he joined the World Grand Prix to prove that he is the best.

However, Savvas Michael must defy the odds to book a spot in the final. He did have an impressive showing against Amir Naseri in the quarterfinals.

Can anyone stop Rodtang from winning the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix?

But he will face a warrior who has yet to taste defeat in ONE Super Series. Rodtang's only loss inside the Circle came against mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson during their mixed rules contest at ONE X.

Just like Naseri, Rodtang will put pressure on Michael. However, the Petchyindee Academy representative must keep his composure to have a chance against the World Champion.

Michael's body shots also proved to be the difference-maker against Naseri. Using the same strategy could keep Rodtang at bay.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 Vs. Walter Goncalves

Walter Goncalves needed just 35 seconds to defeat Josue Cruz and advance to the semifinals of the World Grand Prix. The Brazilian went to the body of his Mexican opponent, which started the beginning of the end. Cruz failed to respond to an eight-count, giving Goncalves the victory.

However, the fight would have been different if Jonathan Haggerty had been competing. Unfortunately, the British striker had to defer from the contest due to a physical condition. He could have given Goncalves a run for his money and possibly defeated him.

Goncalves is looking for another easy finish in the semifinals, but waiting for him is Superlek Kiatmoo9, who is one of the tournament's favorites. Moreover, he's not called "The Kicking Machine" for nothing, and his arsenal was on full display against Taiki Naito in his quarterfinal matchup.

He used his kicks to weaken Naito's legs and prepare him for bone-crushing elbows. Superlek almost had an early finish in round two, but the Japanese competitor survived the Thai's onslaught. Unfortunately, Naito couldn't offer enough opposition to hinder Superlek's impending victory.

Superlek will use the same strategy against Goncalves, mainly because his opponent had it easy in the quarterfinals. He will numb Goncalves' legs, which will also weaken the Brazilian's punching power. Once that happens, Superlek will dictate the fight. Therefore, Goncalves should defend those kicks to have a chance versus the #1-ranked contender.

Source: Media Release