Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Westbrook will join up with his team-mates for the resumption of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida after a period of self-isolation.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," he wrote in a statement posted on social media.

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to re-joining my team-mates when I am cleared.

"Thank you for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"