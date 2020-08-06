English
Brown unsure about severity of Simmons' knee injury

By Dejan Kalinic

Orlando, August 6: Brett Brown was unsure about the severity of Ben Simmons' knee injury in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Washington Wizards.

Simmons left Wednesday's 107-98 victory in the third quarter after hurting his knee.

The two-time All-Star had eight points, six rebounds and four assists before the injury.

Philadelphia head coach Brown was waiting to hear more about how serious Simmons' injury was.

"We don't know. I'm sure the club will make some announcement," he said.

"But as far as knowing more than that, I don't. Obviously I'm very curious."

The 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record.

Day 1 - Stumps: PAK 139/2 (49.0 vs ENG
Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
